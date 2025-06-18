Josh Gentry steps down as Mills Godwin baseball coach after successful five-year run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Josh Gentry has stepped down as head baseball coach at Mills Godwin High School after 11 seasons with the program, including the last five as head coach.

During his tenure as head coach, Gentry led the Eagles to an impressive 85-27 record, capturing three regional titles and making four appearances in the state tournament.

Mills Godwin reached the Class 5 state championship game last year and advanced to the state quarterfinals this season after falling to First Colonial.

The team finished with an 18-6 record this year.

Gentry was named Region Coach of the Year for his accomplishments this season.

His departure marks a significant change for the program, as Gentry was just the fourth head baseball coach at Mills Godwin in the past 46 years.

