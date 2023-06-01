Godwin defeats Midlothian in a walk-off win

RICHMOND, Va. -- Godwin High School defeated Midlothian High School in a Class 5 regional baseball game on Wednesday to earn a spot in the state baseball tournament.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Dylan Hudson hit a walk-off, bases-loaded single to score the game-winning run.

The Godwin Eagles won the game 6 to 5.

“We are excited for our opportunity to compete in the State tournament next week, and look forward to Friday night's game vs Freeman in the regional championship," Godwin baseball coach Josh Gentry said. "The guys have been finding new ways to win each game and we hope to continue that trend. I think we still have some magic in our hats.”

Gentry also took time to shine a light on a poignant moment that occurred after the winning run scored.

WTVR Midlothian High School teammates embrace on the field as Godwin players celebrate their walk-off win.

"If you want to see what high school sports are all about, go watch the last play," he said. "The catcher, who played an incredible game for Midlothian, walked over to his pitcher and hugged him. Sometimes, in the midst of wins and losses, things happen that we tend to overlook, but are the most important part of the game. That moment should be applauded, and his parents should be extremely proud of him. The kid from Midlo and his love for his teammate embodies everything we try to teach. Love each other through it all."

