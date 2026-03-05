Carver High's Jeremiah Greene, Jolene Douglas are Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Congratulations to Carver High School's Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Week, Jeremiah Greene and Jolene Douglas.

Jeremiah Greene is an A-B honor roll athlete and a member of the Basketball team. After suffering a season-ending injury, Jeremiah continued to support his teammates and lead off-season workouts. His maturity and perseverance have earned him the respect of his teammates and teachers.

Jolene Douglas is captain of the Girls' Volleyball team and helped create the program at Carver. She's also constantly on the lookout for new players to grow the team. Jolene is fifth in her class with a 3.7 GPA, is a role model both in and out of the classroom and is known for her positivity, leadership and commitment.

Each week, CBS 6 will profile two students from each high school in Chesterfield County selected for the first class of the Play Chesterfield Scholar Athletes of the Year presented by 804 Travel. It is a partnership between the county, the school system and CBS 6.

Student-athletes were nominated based on academic excellence, athletic performance, leadership, sportsmanship, community involvement and character development. One male and one female Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced at a banquet for the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, April 17. They will each receive a $1,000 scholarship and have their names inscribed in the Chesterfield Sports Hall of Fame at the River City Sportsplex. More information, including banquet tickets, is available at PlayChesterfield.com.



