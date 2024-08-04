Jayden Daniels to play in Washington Commanders' first preseason game at New York Jets

ASHBURN, Va. — Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to play for the Washington Commanders in their first preseason game Saturday at the New York Jets.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Sunday that Daniels will be playing. He did not say if Daniels would start or how much the No. 2 pick would play.

“I just love playing football, so I’m happy about it," Daniels said. "I mean, I always knew I was going to play. At least I have the opportunity to go out there and play, so I’m excited for it.”

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU is Washington’s presumptive Week 1 starting QB even though Quinn has not named Daniels as such. Daniels said he does not consider that a problem.

“There’s been a whole process,” Quinn said of the decision to play Daniels against the Jets. “It’s not been a secret at all — but a process of how we’re going to go and get guys ready. And so, the games are important to go and play and get ready.”

Daniels has been splitting training camp snaps with veteran Marcus Mariota. The Commanders visit Tampa Bay on Sept. 8 to open the regular season.