Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

McBride has 21, James Madison defeats Appalachian State 69-58

Led by Justin McBride's 21 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 69-58 on Saturday. The Dukes moved to 14-13 with the win and the Mountaineers dropped to 18-10.
James Madison defeats Appalachian State 69-58
Posted
and last updated

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Justin McBride had 21 points in James Madison's 69-58 win over Appalachian State on Saturday.

McBride added seven rebounds for the Dukes (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Cliff Davis scored 11 points while shooting 2 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, to go with five assists. Bradley Douglas had 10 points.

Luke Wilson finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for the Mountaineers (18-10, 10-5). Alonzo Dodd added 18 points for Appalachian State. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Mountaineers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the most experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most in-depth local sports coverage.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster