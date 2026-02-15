McBride has 21, James Madison defeats Appalachian State 69-58

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Justin McBride had 21 points in James Madison's 69-58 win over Appalachian State on Saturday.

McBride added seven rebounds for the Dukes (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt Conference). Cliff Davis scored 11 points while shooting 2 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, to go with five assists. Bradley Douglas had 10 points.

Luke Wilson finished with 18 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for the Mountaineers (18-10, 10-5). Alonzo Dodd added 18 points for Appalachian State. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Mountaineers.

