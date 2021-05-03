Watch
James Madison beats North Dakota, advances to FCS semis

Sam Hodde/AP
James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese (31) runs the ball during the first half of the FCS championship NCAA college football game against North Dakota State, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and freshman Antwane Wells Jr. had TD receptions of 19 and 63 yards, helping James Madison beat North Dakota 34-21 in the FCS playoffs.

Top-ranked James Madison visits No. 4 Sam Houston in the semifinals on Saturday.

James Madison is the No. 3 seed, and Sam Houston is the second seed.

The Dukes never trailed. Agyei-Obese made it 10-0 midway through the first quarter when he capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

