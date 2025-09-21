Barnett scores 3 TDs as James Madison rolls past Liberty 31-13

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Alonza Barnett III accounted for three touchdowns to lead James Madison to a 31-13 victory over Liberty on Saturday.

Barnett's 21-yard touchdown pass to Landon Ellis late in the second quarter tied it 10-all heading into the break. Barnett broke loose on a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth to stretch the Dukes' lead to 24-13. He capped the scoring with a 13-yard run with 2:31 remaining.

Barnett was 17-of-25 passing for 213 yards and added 45 yards on the ground.

Wayne Knight's 1-yard touchdown run ended an 81-yard drive that put James Madison (2-1) up 17-13 late in the third quarter. Knight finished with 89 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Liberty (1-3) was held to just 75 yards passing and finished with 233 yards of offense.

Ethan Vasko threw for 37 yards and ran 11 times for 52 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter for the Flames.

It was the first meeting between the teams since 2014 and also the inaugural game of the Battle of the Blue Ridge series. The teams are scheduled for 10 games between 2025 and 2040.