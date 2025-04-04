A look inside CarMax Park, Richmond's upcoming baseball stadium

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels kick off their last season at the Diamond on Friday, with plans to move across the street to the upcoming CarMax Park for their 2026 season.

The new ballpark is projected to cost approximately $115 million and is expected to play a pivotal role in the broader Diamond District development. This initiative aims to revitalize the North Boulevard area, transforming it into a vibrant destination reminiscent of Scott's Addition.

Once completed, CarMax Park will not only replace the aging 40-year-old Diamond but will also serve as a year-round venue for events.

