Flying Squirrels hope 15th and final season at the Diamond is 'best ever'

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Flying Squirrels’ newly promoted general manager, Anthony Oppermann, remembers the first time he ever stepped into the Diamond.

“It was the ‘Baseball is Back’ press conference on September 23, 2009. That was my first day on the job," Oppermann said. "It was my first time really getting to meet [senior advisor Todd Parnell] Parney, and we announced baseball was back."

CBS 6 spoke to Oppermann in the stadium seats on Wednesday as the team took the players' pictures and groundskeepers prepared the field for the team’s last opening night at the Diamond.

The team will play 69 final games in the historic 40-year-old ballpark before their big move across the street to CarMax Park, which is scheduled to open in time for the 2026 season.

Opening night on Friday is sold out for the 15th year in a row, with nearly 10,000 fans expected to pack the stadium. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the game against the Akron Rubberducks begins at 6:35 p.m.

Catch special guest John Smoltz, who will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and stick around post-game for the signature In-Your-Face Fireworks.

Oppermann said fans should expect their 15th and final season in The Diamond to “be the best year ever.”

“The expectation is that it's the best ever. In terms of total and average attendance, our best season was 2010. Our inaugural year, we had a little bit over 463,000 fans come through the turnstiles at the Diamond. We want to top that this year,” he explained.

Oppermann said to anticipate a year of celebrating what the venue has meant to Richmond while ushering in a new era of professional baseball.

Flying Squirrels will also welcome their 6 millionth fan at some point over the season.

There are new additions to the ball park despite this being its last baseball season.

“We're introducing a more vegan and vegetarian-friendly menu in the third base lower concession stand. Fans can actually scan a QR code order from their phones, and they'll get a notification when their order is ready,” Oppermann stated. “It’s certainly something that we'll do more of once we get next door to CarMax Park.”

Watch: Richmond celebrates CarMax Park with official groundbreaking ceremony (September 6, 2024)

Richmond celebrates CarMax Park with official groundbreaking ceremony: 'A true game changer'

The new ballpark is projected to cost approximately $115 million and is expected to play a pivotal role in the broader Diamond District development.

This initiative aims to revitalize the North Boulevard area, transforming it into a vibrant destination reminiscent of Scott's Addition.

“It's what we've wanted for 15 seasons and what we've been waiting for, for 15 seasons,” Oppermann said. “I think this is the start of big things for Richmond, and it's really something that we are proud to be the ones to show that, ‘Hey, Richmond can do big things.’”

