Watch Diamond through the Decades: A Richmond Flying Squirrels Special

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels will play their 2025 home opener on Friday, April 4 at the Diamond.

CBS 6 Sports Director Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson preview the Squirrels’ season in the "Diamond through the Decades" special, which aired on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App on Tuesday, April 1. You can watch a replay in the video player above.

The Flying Squirrels open the season against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Former Richmond Braves pitcher and Hall of Fame inductee John Smoltz will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"We've been fortunate to have some incredible Opening Night guests over the past 14 seasons, but this one is truly historic," an official with The Flying Squirrels said. "John Smoltz is one of the all-time greats to ever play here, and we could think of no better way to kick off our season-long celebration of The Diamond's 40th anniversary and the Flying Squirrels' 15 season than to welcome him back to Richmond."

