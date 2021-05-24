Watch
Hsu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

Steve Helber/AP
Wei-Ling Hsu, of Taiwan, holds the winners trophy as she celebrates winning the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Wei-Ling Hsu
Posted at 8:41 PM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 20:41:46-04

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Wei-Ling Hsu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.

She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn. Jutanugarn had a 70.

Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.

Hsu’s eagle, aided by a fortuitous bounce that left her with a very makeable putt, came as Jutanugarn, who started the hole with a two-shot lead, drove into a bunker, needed two shots to get out, hit her approach to the edge of the green and three-putted for a double bogey.

