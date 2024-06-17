Watch Now
How best friends' passion for golf in Virginia led to Father's Day Classic

Posted at 8:39 PM, Jun 16, 2024

PETERSBURG, VA. — Sports is a common bond which can bring a father closer to his child, whether it's throwing the football around on the field or going to a basketball game.

Anton Price and Nick Hines, two dads who are best friends, turned a day of golf more than 20 years ago into something that has taken both of them by surprise.

The 9th hole at this year's Father's Day Golf Classic at Dogwood Trace Golf Course was sponsored by Marvin Edwards to help spread the word about suicide awareness.

The event has generated more than $10,000 for the Petersburg High School athletic program since 2017.

Watch Sean Robertson's report on this year's Father's Day Golf Classic in the video player above.

