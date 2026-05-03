Hopewell's Red Murdock selected by Denver Broncos as Mr. Irrelevant in NFL Draft

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Former Hopewell High School standout Red Murdock will carry the title of Mr. Irrelevant after the Denver Broncos selected him with the final pick of this year's NFL Draft.

Murdock, a second-team All-American at the University at Buffalo this past season, set an FBS record with 17 career forced fumbles and finished third in all of FBS with 142 tackles. He is the second Richmond area player selected in this year's draft, joining former King William standout DeMond Claiborne, who was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round.

Hopewell head football coach Ricky Irby, who has now seen three of his former players drafted since 2020, said Murdock's success is a reflection of the character he and his teammates have shown on and off the field.

"We just play a small part of it. We try to just lay a foundation for these guys and those kids carry the torch on and they work really hard, and not only on the field but off the field," Irby said. "And that's the thing — all those young men are such great high character kids and that's why we're most proud."

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