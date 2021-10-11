Watch
Sports

Actions

Holey defense haunts Washington in 33-22 loss to Saints

items.[0].image.alt
Al Drago/AP
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, right, rushes the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Week 13
Posted at 7:04 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 07:04:26-04

LANDOVER. Md. — Blown coverages continue to haunt Washington and contributed to a 33-22 loss to New Orleans.

The Saints scored two touchdowns on passes to wide-open receivers and another on a 49-yard Hail Mary at the end of the first half.

Washington's secondary is under the microscope now after the pass rush finally created some real pressure and Chase Young picked up his first sack of the season.

But a few missed assignments and a lack of preparation on the Hail Mary paved the way for Washington falling to 2-3.

The Saints finished with 369 yards and had scoring drives of 75, 60 and 75 yards.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.