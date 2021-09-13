Watch
Herbert throws for 337 yards, Chargers beat Washington 20-16

Andrew Harnik/AP
Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs with the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Antonio Gibson
Posted at 6:21 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 06:21:12-04

LANDOVER, Md. — Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and a touchdown to help the Los Angeles Chargers beat Washington 20-16 in an ugly Week 1 matchup full of turnovers and big penalties.

Herbert fumbled into the end zone and threw an interception, but connected with Mike Williams for the go-ahead score after Washington's Antonio Gibson lost a fumble of his own.

L.A.'s Austin Ekeler also ran for a touchdown after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was knocked out of his debut as Washington's starting quarterback with a right hip injury.

Taylor Heinicke replaced Fitzpatrick and could be the starter moving forward.

