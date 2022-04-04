Hamlin finally finds the Next Gen formula, wins at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Denny Hamlin ran down William Byron with five laps to go and ended the slowest start to a season of his career with a victory in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

In a race that featured four sets of green-flag pit stops and a whole lot of tire strategy, Hamlin methodically closed a huge gap between Byron and teammate Martin Truex Jr., passing Truex on the outside and Byron shortly thereafter.

He also held off a challenge from Kevin Harvick, a three-time winner at Richmond.

It's Hamlin's 47th career victory and his first at his hometown track since 2016. It's also Toyota's first this season.