Watch
Sports

Actions

Hall of Fame coach who led Celtics to '81 title Bill Fitch dies

items.[0].image.alt
BENOIT/Associated Press
FILE - Boston Celtics Kevin McHale takes a pointer from Celtics head coach Bill Fitch during practice Monday afternoon at Boston Garden, May 4, 1981. The Celtics downed the Philadelphia 76ers 91-90. The Celtics will now meet with the Houston Rockets in a best-of-seven series for the National Basketball Association championship title. The first games open in Boston Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Benoit).
National Basketball Assoction Championship
Posted at 3:20 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 15:20:10-05

Bill Fitch, the head coach who led the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 1981, has died.

He was 89.

According to the Associated Press, Fitch passed way in Lake Conroe, Texas, on Wednesday. His cause of death was not immediately known.

The news outlet reported that Fitch's daughter told Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle that family surrounded him.

Fitch began his 25-year NBA career in 1970 with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was Larry's Bird's first pro coach when he took over the coaching reigns from Satch Sanders in 1979 after he was fired.

He then led the Celtics to an NBA title in 1981.

He also made stops in Houston, New Jersey, and Los Angeles before retiring in 1998.

Fitch was elected to the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.