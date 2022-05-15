Watch
Hagan breaks Virginia track record in Funny Car qualifying

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Matt Hagan drives in Funny Car qualifying at the Virginia NHRA Nationals drag races Friday, May 13, 2022, at Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, Va. (Auto Imagery/NHRA via AP)
Posted at 11:01 PM, May 14, 2022
DINWIDDIE, Va. — Matt Hagan made the quickest Funny Car run in Virginia Motorsports Park history Saturday to top qualifying for the Virginia NHRA Nationals.

Hagan had a 3.853-second pass at 331.45 mph in Tony Stewart Racing’s Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second No. 1 of the season and 44th overall.

Brittany Force was the fastest in Top Fuel and Angie Smith topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup, also with track-record runs.

Force topped her Friday track-record run twice Saturday, finishing with a 3.654 at 333.333. Smith had a 6.756 at 201.37, on a Buell.

