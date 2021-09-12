Watch
Gragson hold off Haley for emotional Xfinity win at Richmond

Steve Helber/AP
Dale Earnhardt Jr., holds his daughter Isla, 3, during driver introductions before the NASCAR Xfinity auto race in Richmond, Va., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 10:17 PM, Sep 11, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Noah Gragson held onto the lead after a restart with seven laps to go and held off Justin Haley on Saturday to win his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

Gragson and teammate Justin Allgaier, who finished fourth, both beat JR Motorsports team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., who made his lone start of the season and was 14th.

Haley held on for second, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Riley Herbst in the next-to-last race before the 12-driver field qualifies for the 10-race playoff finish.

