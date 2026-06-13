Glen Allen advances to Class 5 state baseball championship with 11-5 win over Maury

NORFOLK, Va. -- Glen Allen is headed to the Class 5 state championship game after an 11-5 semifinal win over Maury on Friday.

The Jaguars wasted no time, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control early.

Colby Seay got things started with a double to right field that scored two runs. Owen Holsomback added to the lead moments later, dribbling an RBI hit past a diving shortstop.

Glen Allen never relinquished the advantage, pulling away for the 11-5 victory.

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