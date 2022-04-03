Watch
Gibbs nudges Nemechek to win in Xfinity Series at Richmond

AP Photo/Mike Caudill
John Hunter Nemecheck (18) leads Ty Gibbs (54) during Stage 1 of a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Richmond Raceway, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)
Posted at 9:12 PM, Apr 02, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Ty Gibbs bumped John Hunter Nemechek from the lead in a furious last-lap battle at Richmond Raceway and won for the third time this season in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series.

Gibbs and Nemechek, teammates with Joe Gibbs Racing, got physical over the final several laps, trading the lead and making contact several times until Gibbs nudged Nemechek’s Toyota in turn three of the last lap. He won by 0.116 seconds.

Gibbs said Nemechek owes him a bump, but said they were racing for a win, which is hard to come by.

It was the seventh of his career in just 25 races.

