Giants announce wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum passed away

The San Francisco Giants announced Thursday that the wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, Cristin Coleman, has passed away.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Coleman was 38.

"The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman," the team said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher."

In July, the San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman passed away "peacefully at home" on June 27 after battling cancer.

"She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us," the team said.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the team recently learned that the couple had married.

Lincecum played for the Giants from 2007 to 2015, USA Today reported.

The New York Times reported that Lincecum won three World Series championships with the team and won consecutive Cy Young Awards in 2008 and 2009.