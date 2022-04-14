Former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein dies after cancer battle

Jeff Klein, who was a quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer.

He was 42.

According to Sports Illustrated and The Birmingham News, Klein's wife announced the news of his passing on CaringBridge.com, saying her husband died "surrounded by his loved ones."

TMZ reported that Klein was hospitalized last week due to severe back pain, later revealed to be stage 4 cancer.

Sports Illustrated reported that Klein suffered a severe stroke Tuesday and died Wednesday afternoon.

Auburn shared its condolences on social media after news of his passing was reported.

An Auburn Man through and through. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former Auburn QB Jeff Klein. Rest In Peace, Jeff. pic.twitter.com/TwmQGcO2kO — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) April 13, 2022

Klein played for the Tigers under coach Tommy Tuberville from 1999 to 2001, playing in 13 games.