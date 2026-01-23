Flying Squirrels bury time capsule of Diamond memories at new CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels placed a time capsule inside CarMax Park Thursday afternoon, preserving memories from their final season at The Diamond.

The capsule contains several items collected during the team's last season at their former home, including a hand-drawn print of The Diamond. One of the final baseballs signed by Diamond Duck, the beloved mascot, was also included in the collection.

The time capsule features a bobblehead set of former Richmond Braves players, including John Smoltz, Chipper Jones, Javy Lopez and newly inducted Baseball Hall of Fame member Andruw Jones.

The Flying Squirrels' first game at CarMax Park is scheduled for April 7.

