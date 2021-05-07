Floyd Mayweather returning June 6 to fight Logan Paul in exhibition

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — At age 44, Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring for an exhibition fight.

The boxing Hall of Famer will face Logan Paul in a pay-per-view event on June 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

Mayweather wound up in a brawl Thursday at the news conference announcing the card with Paul's brother, Jake, who took Mayweather's hat to prompt the scuffle.

According to The Associated Press, Jake Paul confronted him after the former champion called the brothers "fake fighters."

Jake then took Mayweather's hat in what appeared to be a staged get-together, and "security" got between them as the former boxer lunged towards the younger Paul, The AP reported.

Mayweather had a 50-0 record with 27 knockouts during a career in which he won world titles in five weight divisions over three decades.

The YouTube star began boxing in 2019.

Other fights on the undercard include heavyweights Jean Pascal who'll face Badou Jack and super welterweight Jarrett Hurd against Luis Arias.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is set to make his boxing debut on the pay-per-view telecast, shown on Showtime.