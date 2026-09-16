"First Take" coming to Virginia State University for Homecoming Friday

PETERSBURG, Va. — Virginia State University is preparing to enter the hot take machine as ESPN's "First Take" has announced plans to broadcast live from the campus in October.

The morning sports talk show will air live from "The Hill" on Friday, October 9, as part of ESPN's annual HBCU Tour. Both Stephen A. Smith and Shae Cornette will be featured on the broadcast.

University leaders say the event will give millions of viewers a chance to experience the culture, traditions and history of Virginia State University, one of the nation’s historically Black colleges and universities.



ESPN launched the “First Take” HBCU Tour in 2019, bringing the show to campuses and events across the country to celebrate the impact and traditions of HBCUs.

Virginia State University says the upcoming stop will showcase the school’s “Greater Happens Here” vision and introduce viewers nationwide to the energy surrounding the campus community.

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