First responders can go to this Flying Squirrels game for free

RICHMOND, Va. -- Active-duty police, firefighters and EMS in Central Virginia can get two complimentary tickets to the Richmond Flying Squirrels game against the Harrisburg Senators on June 13.

All you need to do is show your ID or badge to receive the tickets. You can pick them up in advance at the Flying Squirrels offices or at the ticket booth on game day.

"The last 15 months have been very traumatic, yet first responders have stood up to every challenge,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Now it is our turn to honor them on June 13 and collectively, as a community, say ‘thank you.’”

First Responders Day at The Diamond is made possible by the Brad Clark Memorial Fund.

The Brad Clark Memorial Fund was established in memory of Hanover County Fire Lt. Brad Clark, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

First pitch for the game is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The ballpark gates open at noon. Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following the game presented by Richmond Family Magazine.

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels offices.