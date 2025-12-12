Fired Michigan coach Sherrone Moore charged with home invasion, stalking

Former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore is expected to be arraigned Friday, police say, after being arrested and fired from the school earlier this week.

Moore is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m. Watch the stream here.

Court records show that Moore has been charged with third-degree home invasion, a felony, as well as two misdemeanors – stalking and breaking and entering.

Moore was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, hours after being fired, and was turned over to Pittsfield Township police.

Moore was fired by the university on Wednesday for cause after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.