Highland Springs finishes season atop CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remained #1 through the 2023 high school football season in the CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (19)
|13-2 208
|1
|2. Manchester
|11-2 181
|3
|3. Varina
|10-3 139
|4
|4. Thomas Dale
|11-1 132
|2
|5. Matoaca
|10-4 131
|9
|6. Benedictine (2)
|11-1 109
|8
|7. Dinwiddie
|8-4 99
|5
|8. Armstrong
|9-4 31
|NA
|9. Trinity Episcopal
|7-4 30
|9
|10. Huguenot
|8-3 27
|NR
Others receiving votes: Glen Allen (22), Thomas Jefferson (20), Hopewell (14), Douglas Freeman (9), St. Christopher’s (4), Essex (1)