Highland Springs finishes season atop CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Highland Springs falls, Freedom wins Class 6 state football title
Posted at 4:05 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 16:05:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remained #1 through the 2023 high school football season in the CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (19)13-2 2081
2. Manchester11-2 1813
3. Varina10-3 1394
4. Thomas Dale11-1 1322
5. Matoaca10-4 1319
6. Benedictine (2)11-1 1098
7. Dinwiddie8-4 995
8. Armstrong9-4 31NA
9. Trinity Episcopal7-4 309
10. Huguenot8-3 27NR

Others receiving votes: Glen Allen (22), Thomas Jefferson (20), Hopewell (14), Douglas Freeman (9), St. Christopher’s (4), Essex (1)

