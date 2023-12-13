Highland Springs finishes season atop CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs remained #1 through the 2023 high school football season in the CBS 6/019 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (19) 13-2 208 1 2. Manchester 11-2 181 3 3. Varina 10-3 139 4 4. Thomas Dale 11-1 132 2 5. Matoaca 10-4 131 9 6. Benedictine (2) 11-1 109 8 7. Dinwiddie 8-4 99 5 8. Armstrong 9-4 31 NA 9. Trinity Episcopal 7-4 30 9 10. Huguenot 8-3 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Glen Allen (22), Thomas Jefferson (20), Hopewell (14), Douglas Freeman (9), St. Christopher’s (4), Essex (1)