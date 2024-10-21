Watch Now
Matoaca keeps top spot in CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 9 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Matoaca (18)7-0, 232(1)
2. Varina5-1, 200(2)
3. Huguenot (5)7-0, 189(4)
4. Highland Springs (1)5-2, 182(3)
5. Dinwiddie6-1, 148(6)
6. Glen Allen6-1, 102(7)
7. Thomas Jefferson7-0, 88(8)
8. Benedictine6-2, 51(9)
9. Armstrong7-0, 48(10)
10. L.C. Bird5-2, 40(6)

Others receiving votes: Midlothian (17), Thomas Dale (16), Hermitage (6), Trinity Episcopal (5)

