Matoaca keeps top spot in CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 9 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Matoaca (18)
|7-0, 232
|(1)
|2. Varina
|5-1, 200
|(2)
|3. Huguenot (5)
|7-0, 189
|(4)
|4. Highland Springs (1)
|5-2, 182
|(3)
|5. Dinwiddie
|6-1, 148
|(6)
|6. Glen Allen
|6-1, 102
|(7)
|7. Thomas Jefferson
|7-0, 88
|(8)
|8. Benedictine
|6-2, 51
|(9)
|9. Armstrong
|7-0, 48
|(10)
|10. L.C. Bird
|5-2, 40
|(6)
Others receiving votes: Midlothian (17), Thomas Dale (16), Hermitage (6), Trinity Episcopal (5)