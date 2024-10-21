Matoaca keeps top spot in CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 9 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Matoaca (18) 7-0, 232 (1) 2. Varina 5-1, 200 (2) 3. Huguenot (5) 7-0, 189 (4) 4. Highland Springs (1) 5-2, 182 (3) 5. Dinwiddie 6-1, 148 (6) 6. Glen Allen 6-1, 102 (7) 7. Thomas Jefferson 7-0, 88 (8) 8. Benedictine 6-2, 51 (9) 9. Armstrong 7-0, 48 (10) 10. L.C. Bird 5-2, 40 (6)

Others receiving votes: Midlothian (17), Thomas Dale (16), Hermitage (6), Trinity Episcopal (5)