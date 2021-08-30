Manchester takes the top spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Manchester High School now sits atop the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Lancers received 11 first-place votes and moved up one spot in the poll despite not playing last week.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 1



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Manchester (11) 0-0 163 2 2. Highland Springs (4) 0-1 147 1 3. Thomas Dale (2) 1-0 141 3 4. Dinwiddie 0-0 97 4 5. Varina 0-0 84 5 6. Patrick Henry 0-0 62 6 7. Monacan 0-0 59 8 8. Hopewell 0-0 56 6 9. Hermitage 0-0 35 10 10. Matoaca 1-0 28 NA

Others receiving votes:

Goochland (22), Trinity Episcopal (15), Freeman (15), Atlee (5), Powhatan (2), Mechanicsville (2), Benedictine (1)