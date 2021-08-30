Manchester takes the top spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Manchester High School now sits atop the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Lancers received 11 first-place votes and moved up one spot in the poll despite not playing last week.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 1
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Manchester (11)
|0-0 163
|2
|2. Highland Springs (4)
|0-1 147
|1
|3. Thomas Dale (2)
|1-0 141
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|0-0 97
|4
|5. Varina
|0-0 84
|5
|6. Patrick Henry
|0-0 62
|6
|7. Monacan
|0-0 59
|8
|8. Hopewell
|0-0 56
|6
|9. Hermitage
|0-0 35
|10
|10. Matoaca
|1-0 28
|NA
Others receiving votes:
Goochland (22), Trinity Episcopal (15), Freeman (15), Atlee (5), Powhatan (2), Mechanicsville (2), Benedictine (1)