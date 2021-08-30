Manchester takes the top spot in CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll

Watch
RICHMOND, Va. -- Manchester High School now sits atop the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Lancers received 11 first-place votes and moved up one spot in the poll despite not playing last week.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 1

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Manchester (11)0-0 163 2
2. Highland Springs (4)0-1 147 1
3. Thomas Dale (2)1-0 1413
4. Dinwiddie 0-0 974
5. Varina0-0 845
6. Patrick Henry0-0 626
7. Monacan0-0 598
8. Hopewell0-0 566
9. Hermitage0-0 3510
10. Matoaca1-0 28NA

Others receiving votes:
Goochland (22), Trinity Episcopal (15), Freeman (15), Atlee (5), Powhatan (2), Mechanicsville (2), Benedictine (1)

