Dinwiddie takes a big jump in high school football poll

Posted at 3:10 PM, Oct 04, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 15 first-place votes. 2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (15) 3-2 176 1 2. Manchester (1) 4-1 152 2 3. Dinwiddie (1) 3-0 135 5 4. Varina (1) 4-0 131 3 5. Thomas Dale 3-1 86 6 6. Hopewell 3-0 83 7 7. Matoaca 4-1 73 4 8. Patrick Henry 4-1 56 8 9. Midlothian 3-0 27 10 10. St. Christopher's 5-0 23 -- Others receiving votes: Hermitage (15), Trinity Episcopal (12), Douglas Freeman (11), Powhatan (7), Benedictine (4)

