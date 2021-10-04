Dinwiddie takes a big jump in high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 15 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 7
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (15)
|3-2 176
|1
|2. Manchester (1)
|4-1 152
|2
|3. Dinwiddie (1)
|3-0 135
|5
|4. Varina (1)
|4-0 131
|3
|5. Thomas Dale
|3-1 86
|6
|6. Hopewell
|3-0 83
|7
|7. Matoaca
|4-1 73
|4
|8. Patrick Henry
|4-1 56
|8
|9. Midlothian
|3-0 27
|10
|10. St. Christopher's
|5-0 23
|--
Others receiving votes: Hermitage (15), Trinity Episcopal (12), Douglas Freeman (11), Powhatan (7), Benedictine (4)