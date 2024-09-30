Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Final Score Friday

Actions

Matoaca, Glen Allen, and Highland Springs lead CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 6 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Matoaca (17)4-0 225(1)
2. Glen Allen (3)4-0 182(2)
3. Highland Springs (1)3-2 174(3)
4. Varina (1)3-1 162(4)
5. Huguenot (1)4-0 153(6)
6. Dinwiddie3-1 142(5)
7. Thomas Dale 3-1 87(7)
8. L.C. Bird4-1 87(8)
9. Benedictine (1)4-1 44(9)
10. Thomas Jefferson4-0 37(10)

Others receiving votes: Armstrong (9), Trinity Episcopal (4), Douglas Freeman (3), Hermitage (3), Manchester (2), Midlothian (1)

Final Score Friday Week 5: Part 2

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster