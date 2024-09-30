Matoaca, Glen Allen, and Highland Springs lead CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 6 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Matoaca (17) 4-0 225 (1) 2. Glen Allen (3) 4-0 182 (2) 3. Highland Springs (1) 3-2 174 (3) 4. Varina (1) 3-1 162 (4) 5. Huguenot (1) 4-0 153 (6) 6. Dinwiddie 3-1 142 (5) 7. Thomas Dale 3-1 87 (7) 8. L.C. Bird 4-1 87 (8) 9. Benedictine (1) 4-1 44 (9) 10. Thomas Jefferson 4-0 37 (10) Others receiving votes: Armstrong (9), Trinity Episcopal (4), Douglas Freeman (3), Hermitage (3), Manchester (2), Midlothian (1) Final Score Friday Week 5: Part 2

