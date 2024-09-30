Matoaca, Glen Allen, and Highland Springs lead CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 6 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Matoaca (17)
|4-0 225
|(1)
|2. Glen Allen (3)
|4-0 182
|(2)
|3. Highland Springs (1)
|3-2 174
|(3)
|4. Varina (1)
|3-1 162
|(4)
|5. Huguenot (1)
|4-0 153
|(6)
|6. Dinwiddie
|3-1 142
|(5)
|7. Thomas Dale
|3-1 87
|(7)
|8. L.C. Bird
|4-1 87
|(8)
|9. Benedictine (1)
|4-1 44
|(9)
|10. Thomas Jefferson
|4-0 37
|(10)
Others receiving votes: Armstrong (9), Trinity Episcopal (4), Douglas Freeman (3), Hermitage (3), Manchester (2), Midlothian (1)
Final Score Friday Week 5: Part 2