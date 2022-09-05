Highland Springs maintain control on CBS 6/910 The Fan Virginia high school football poll

Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 15 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 3

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (15)2-0 1951
2. Varina (5) 2-0 1842
3. Thomas Dale1-0 1393
4. Hermitage 2-0 1215
5. Dinwiddie2-0 1154
6. Trinity Episcopal1-0 766
7. Patrick Henry1-0 728
8. Douglas Freeman2-0 629
9. Midlothian1-0 32
10. Hopewell0-1 3010

Others receiving votes: Manchester (27), Matoaca (21), Benedictine (9), Hanover (6), L.C. Bird (5), Collegiate (4), King William (2), Petersburg (1)

