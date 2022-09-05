Highland Springs maintain control on CBS 6/910 The Fan Virginia high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 15 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 3
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (15)
|2-0 195
|1
|2. Varina (5)
|2-0 184
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|1-0 139
|3
|4. Hermitage
|2-0 121
|5
|5. Dinwiddie
|2-0 115
|4
|6. Trinity Episcopal
|1-0 76
|6
|7. Patrick Henry
|1-0 72
|8
|8. Douglas Freeman
|2-0 62
|9
|9. Midlothian
|1-0 32
|—
|10. Hopewell
|0-1 30
|10
Others receiving votes: Manchester (27), Matoaca (21), Benedictine (9), Hanover (6), L.C. Bird (5), Collegiate (4), King William (2), Petersburg (1)
Watch the Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m.