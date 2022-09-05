Highland Springs maintain control on CBS 6/910 The Fan Virginia high school football poll

Posted at 4:51 PM, Sep 05, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 15 first-place votes. 2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 3

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (15) 2-0 195 1 2. Varina (5) 2-0 184 2 3. Thomas Dale 1-0 139 3 4. Hermitage 2-0 121 5 5. Dinwiddie 2-0 115 4 6. Trinity Episcopal 1-0 76 6 7. Patrick Henry 1-0 72 8 8. Douglas Freeman 2-0 62 9 9. Midlothian 1-0 32 — 10. Hopewell 0-1 30 10 Others receiving votes: Manchester (27), Matoaca (21), Benedictine (9), Hanover (6), L.C. Bird (5), Collegiate (4), King William (2), Petersburg (1) Watch the Final Score Friday starting at 11:15 p.m.

