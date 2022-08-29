Watch Now
Highland Springs atop CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 11 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (11)1-0 1911
2. Varina (9) 1-0 1882
3. Thomas Dale1-0 1453
4. Dinwiddie1-0 1157
5. Hermitage1-0 1084
6. Trinity Episcopal1-0 768
7. Manchester0-0 745
8. Patrick Henry0-0 549
9. Douglas Freeman1-0 41
10. Hopewell0-1 326

Others receiving votes: Midlothian (30), L.C. Bird (15), Matoaca (11), Powhatan (6), Benedictine (5), Goochland (3), Collegiate (2)

