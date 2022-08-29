Highland Springs atop CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 11 first-place votes.
2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (11)
|1-0 191
|1
|2. Varina (9)
|1-0 188
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|1-0 145
|3
|4. Dinwiddie
|1-0 115
|7
|5. Hermitage
|1-0 108
|4
|6. Trinity Episcopal
|1-0 76
|8
|7. Manchester
|0-0 74
|5
|8. Patrick Henry
|0-0 54
|9
|9. Douglas Freeman
|1-0 41
|—
|10. Hopewell
|0-1 32
|6
Others receiving votes: Midlothian (30), L.C. Bird (15), Matoaca (11), Powhatan (6), Benedictine (5), Goochland (3), Collegiate (2)
