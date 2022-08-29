Highland Springs atop CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 29, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remains atop the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 11 first-place votes. 2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (11) 1-0 191 1 2. Varina (9) 1-0 188 2 3. Thomas Dale 1-0 145 3 4. Dinwiddie 1-0 115 7 5. Hermitage 1-0 108 4 6. Trinity Episcopal 1-0 76 8 7. Manchester 0-0 74 5 8. Patrick Henry 0-0 54 9 9. Douglas Freeman 1-0 41 — 10. Hopewell 0-1 32 6 Others receiving votes: Midlothian (30), L.C. Bird (15), Matoaca (11), Powhatan (6), Benedictine (5), Goochland (3), Collegiate (2)

