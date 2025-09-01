Varina stays at No. 1 on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll after convincing Week 1 win

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina High School continues at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll after beating William Fleming 41-14.

The Blue Devils received 25 first place votes for the second consecutive week.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2 2025



Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record Points Last Week's Rank 1. Varina (25) 1-0 257 1 2. Highland Springs (1) 1-0 236 3 3. Manchester 1-0 171 6 4. Benedictine (1) 1-0 170 4 5. Dinwiddie 1-0 169 5 6. Glen Allen 1-0 99 9 7. St. Christopher's 1-0 87 NR 8. Trinity Episcopal 1-0 68 7 9. Thomas Jefferson 1-0 57 7 10. Huguenot 0-1 53 2

Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (33), Midlothian (31), Hermitage (28), Armstrong (4), Powhatan (2), Douglas Freeman (1)