Varina stays at No. 1 on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll after convincing Week 1 win

RICHMOND, Va. — Varina High School continues at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll after beating William Fleming 41-14.
The Blue Devils received 25 first place votes for the second consecutive week.
CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2 2025
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record
|Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Varina (25)
|1-0
|257
|1
|2. Highland Springs (1)
|1-0
|236
|3
|3. Manchester
|1-0
|171
|6
|4. Benedictine (1)
|1-0
|170
|4
|5. Dinwiddie
|1-0
|169
|5
|6. Glen Allen
|1-0
|99
|9
|7. St. Christopher's
|1-0
|87
|NR
|8. Trinity Episcopal
|1-0
|68
|7
|9. Thomas Jefferson
|1-0
|57
|7
|10. Huguenot
|0-1
|53
|2
Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (33), Midlothian (31), Hermitage (28), Armstrong (4), Powhatan (2), Douglas Freeman (1)