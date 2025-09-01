Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Varina stays at No. 1 on CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll after convincing Week 1 win

Varina defeats William Fleming 41-14
RICHMOND, Va. — Varina High School continues at No. 1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll after beating William Fleming 41-14.

The Blue Devils received 25 first place votes for the second consecutive week.

CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 2 2025

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecordPointsLast Week's Rank
1. Varina (25)1-02571
2. Highland Springs (1)1-02363
3. Manchester1-01716
4. Benedictine (1)1-01704
5. Dinwiddie1-01695
6. Glen Allen1-0999
7. St. Christopher's1-087NR
8. Trinity Episcopal1-0687
9. Thomas Jefferson1-0577
10. Huguenot0-1532

Others receiving votes: Thomas Dale (33), Midlothian (31), Hermitage (28), Armstrong (4), Powhatan (2), Douglas Freeman (1)

