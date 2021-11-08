Watch
Dinwiddie is the new #1 high school football team in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dinwiddie High School now tops the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

Dinwiddie received 16 first-place votes.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Dinwiddie (16)8-0 1692
2. Varina8-1 1386
3. Highland Springs7-3 1241
4. Matoaca9-1 1134
5. Patrick Henry8-2 935
6. Manchester7-2 877
7. Thomas Dale7-2 593
8. St. Christopher's (1)10-0 478
9. Hermitage8-2 3510
10. James River6-4 20

Others receiving votes: Powhatan (9), Trinity Episcopal (9), Benedictine (8), Freeman (7), King William (4), Midlothian (4), Hopewell (2), Collegiate (1)

