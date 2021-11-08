Dinwiddie is the new #1 high school football team in Central Virginia

Posted at 2:12 PM, Nov 08, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dinwiddie High School now tops the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. Dinwiddie received 16 first-place votes. 2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Dinwiddie (16) 8-0 169 2 2. Varina 8-1 138 6 3. Highland Springs 7-3 124 1 4. Matoaca 9-1 113 4 5. Patrick Henry 8-2 93 5 6. Manchester 7-2 87 7 7. Thomas Dale 7-2 59 3 8. St. Christopher's (1) 10-0 47 8 9. Hermitage 8-2 35 10 10. James River 6-4 20 — Others receiving votes: Powhatan (9), Trinity Episcopal (9), Benedictine (8), Freeman (7), King William (4), Midlothian (4), Hopewell (2), Collegiate (1)

