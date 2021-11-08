Dinwiddie is the new #1 high school football team in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dinwiddie High School now tops the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
Dinwiddie received 16 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Dinwiddie (16)
|8-0 169
|2
|2. Varina
|8-1 138
|6
|3. Highland Springs
|7-3 124
|1
|4. Matoaca
|9-1 113
|4
|5. Patrick Henry
|8-2 93
|5
|6. Manchester
|7-2 87
|7
|7. Thomas Dale
|7-2 59
|3
|8. St. Christopher's (1)
|10-0 47
|8
|9. Hermitage
|8-2 35
|10
|10. James River
|6-4 20
|—
Others receiving votes: Powhatan (9), Trinity Episcopal (9), Benedictine (8), Freeman (7), King William (4), Midlothian (4), Hopewell (2), Collegiate (1)