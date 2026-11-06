Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 11 Scoreboard





Final Score Friday This Week's High School Football Scoreboard

Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games (5) Huguenot (7) Manchester (2) Thomas Dale Hopewell Hanover 19 (3) Highland Springs 50 Monacan (4) Midlothian Thomas Jefferson (9) Hermitage (10) Benedictine North Cross Glen Allen Douglas Freeman Collegiate St. Christopher's John Marshall 6 Mechanicsville 48 Arcadia 8 Armstrong 49 L.C. Bird James River Henrico 14 Atlee 37 Prince George (6) Petersburg (1) Varina Patrick Henry Powhatan Cosby RHSA Clover Hill Deep Run Mills Godwin Matoaca Meadowbrook Colonial Heights King William Culpeper 26 Caroline 12 Charlottesville Goochland Monticello Louisa Amelia Central-Lunenburg Lancaster Essex Westmoreland Rappahannock Colonial Beach Northumberland Northampton 28 Nandua 20 Charles City West Point