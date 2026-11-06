Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.WTVR Week 11 Scoreboard
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.
Friday Games
|(5) Huguenot
|(7) Manchester
|Hanover
|19
|(3) Highland Springs
|50
|Thomas Jefferson
|(9) Hermitage
|(10) Benedictine
|North Cross
|Glen Allen
|Douglas Freeman
|Collegiate
|St. Christopher's
|John Marshall
|6
|Mechanicsville
|48
|Prince George
|(6) Petersburg
|Colonial Heights
|King William
|Colonial Beach
|Northumberland
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.