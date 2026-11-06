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Final Score Friday

Final Score Friday Week 11 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday 2025
WTVR
Watch Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2025
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Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

WTVR Week 11 Scoreboard



 
Final Score Friday

 

This Week's High School Football Scoreboard


Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

(5) Huguenot
(7) Manchester

(2) Thomas Dale
Hopewell

Hanover19
(3) Highland Springs50

Monacan
(4) Midlothian

Thomas Jefferson
(9) Hermitage

(10) Benedictine
North Cross

Glen Allen
Douglas Freeman

Collegiate
St. Christopher's

John Marshall6
Mechanicsville48

Arcadia8
Armstrong49

L.C. Bird
James River

Henrico14
Atlee37

Prince George
(6) Petersburg

(1) Varina
Patrick Henry

Powhatan
Cosby

RHSA
Clover Hill

Deep Run
Mills Godwin

Matoaca
Meadowbrook

Colonial Heights
King William

Culpeper26
Caroline12

Charlottesville
Goochland

Monticello
Louisa

Amelia
Central-Lunenburg

Lancaster
Essex

Westmoreland
Rappahannock

Colonial Beach
Northumberland

Northampton28
Nandua20

Charles City
West Point

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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Lane Casadonte

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Sean Robertson

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