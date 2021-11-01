Highland Springs remains #1 in high school football poll

Posted at 4:58 PM, Nov 01, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 17 first-place votes. 2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (17) 6-2 188 1 2. Dinwiddie (1) 7-0 169 2 3. Thomas Dale 7-1 133 5 4. Matoaca 8-1 118 6 5. Patrick Henry 7-2 95 9 6. Varina 7-1 91 3 7. Manchester 5-2 87 7 8. St. Christopher's (1) 8-0 47 8 9. Midlothian 6-1 42 4 10. Hermitage 5-2 40 10 Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (7), Benedictine (6), Freeman (4), Louisa (4), Powhatan (3), James River (2), Hopewell (1), Thomas Jefferson (1), Collegiate (1), King William (1)

