Highland Springs remains #1 in high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 17 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (17)
|6-2 188
|1
|2. Dinwiddie (1)
|7-0 169
|2
|3. Thomas Dale
|7-1 133
|5
|4. Matoaca
|8-1 118
|6
|5. Patrick Henry
|7-2 95
|9
|6. Varina
|7-1 91
|3
|7. Manchester
|5-2 87
|7
|8. St. Christopher's (1)
|8-0 47
|8
|9. Midlothian
|6-1 42
|4
|10. Hermitage
|5-2 40
|10
Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (7), Benedictine (6), Freeman (4), Louisa (4), Powhatan (3), James River (2), Hopewell (1), Thomas Jefferson (1), Collegiate (1), King William (1)