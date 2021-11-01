Watch
Highland Springs remains #1 in high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 17 first-place votes.

2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (17)6-2 1881
2. Dinwiddie (1)7-0 1692
3. Thomas Dale7-1 1335
4. Matoaca8-1 1186
5. Patrick Henry7-2 959
6. Varina7-1 913
7. Manchester5-2 877
8. St. Christopher's (1)8-0 478
9. Midlothian6-1 424
10. Hermitage5-2 4010

Others receiving votes: Trinity Episcopal (7), Benedictine (6), Freeman (4), Louisa (4), Powhatan (3), James River (2), Hopewell (1), Thomas Jefferson (1), Collegiate (1), King William (1)

