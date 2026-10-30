Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard
Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.
Friday Games
|(5) Petersburg
|0
|(2) Thomas Dale
|0
|(3) Highland Springs
|0
|(1) Varina
|0
|James River
|0
|(6) Huguenot
|0
|(9) Douglas Freeman
|0
|(10) Hermitage
|0
|(8) Trinity Episcopal
|0
|Glen Allen
|0
|Thomas Jefferson
|0
|Mills Godwin
|0
|Norfolk Academy
|0
|Collegiate
|0
|Meadowbrook
|0
|Colonial Heights
|0
|King William
|49
|Prince Edward
|6
|Louisa
|0
|Western Albemarle
|0
|Westmorland
|0
|Northumberland
|0
|Colonial Beach
|0
|Essex
|2 (FORFEIT)
Saturday Games
Noon
|Hewlett Sports Academy
|0
|John Marshall
|0
2 p.m.
|Benedictine
|0
|Woodberry Forest
|0
CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.