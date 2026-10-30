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Final Score Friday

Final Score Friday Week 10 scores and highlights

Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App!
Final Score Friday 2025
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Watch Central Virginia's most honored local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and on the CBS 6 Streaming App.
Final Score Friday 2025
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Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's longest-running high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games on Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Final Score Friday
This Week's High School Football Scoreboard

Scores will be updated as final results are confirmed.

Friday Games

(5) Petersburg0
(2) Thomas Dale0

(3) Highland Springs0
(1) Varina0

James River0
(6) Huguenot0

(9) Douglas Freeman0
(10) Hermitage0

(8) Trinity Episcopal0
Glen Allen0

Armstrong0
Hanover0

Hopewell0
Matoaca0

Thomas Jefferson0
Mills Godwin0

Atlee0
Mechanicsville0

Norfolk Academy0
Collegiate0

Cosby0
Monacan0

Meadowbrook0
Colonial Heights0

RHSA0
(7) Manchester0

Clover Hill0
Powhatan0

Prince George0
Dinwiddie0

Henrico0
Patrick Henry0

King William49
Prince Edward6

Caroline0
King George0

Grafton0
New Kent0

Louisa0
Western Albemarle0

West Point0
Nandua0

Westmorland0
Northumberland0

Rappahanock0
Lancaster0

Surry0
Middlesex0

Arcadia0
Northampton0

Colonial Beach0
Essex2 (FORFEIT)

Saturday Games

Noon

Hewlett Sports Academy0
John Marshall0

2 p.m.

Benedictine0
Woodberry Forest0

CBS 6 is Your Voice for Local Sports. Count on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most honored and experienced local TV sports coverage in town. Don't miss Final Score Friday each week at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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Lane Casadonte

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Sean Robertson

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