Highland Springs #1 in high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School remained #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 17 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 9
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (15)
|5-2 186
|1
|2. Dinwiddie (1)
|6-0 164
|2
|3. Varina
|7-0 152
|3
|4. Midlothian
|6-0 115
|4
|5. Thomas Dale
|6-1 114
|5
|6. Matoaca
|7-1 89
|6
|7. Manchester
|5-2 78
|7
|8. St. Christopher's (1)
|8-0 44
|9
|9. Patrick Henry
|6-2 38
|8
|10. Hermitage
|5-2 37
|10
Others receiving votes: Hopewell (9), Trinity Episcopal (6), Benedictine (5), Freeman (2), Thomas Jefferson (2), Louisa (2), James River (1), New Kent (1)