Highland Springs starts off season #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 22, 2022

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School begins the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll. The Springers received 13 first-place votes. 2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Highland Springs (13) 0-0 211 NA 2. Varina (9) 0-0 201 NA 3. Thomas Dale 0-0 135 NA 4. Hermitage 0-0 115 NA 5. Manchester 0-0 108 NA 6. Hopewell 0-0 88 NA 7. Dinwiddie 0-0 82 NA 8. Trinity Episcopal 0-0 77 NA 9. Patrick Henry 0-0 61 NA 10. Midlothian 0-0 41 NA Others receiving votes: Benedictine (26), Freeman (20), Powhatan (9), Life Christian (9), Matoaca (7), L.C. Bird (6), Goochland (4), King William (3), Monacan (2), Hanover (2), Collegiate (2) Watch the Final Score Friday preview show Monday night at 8:30 p.m.

