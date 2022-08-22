Highland Springs starts off season #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School begins the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
The Springers received 13 first-place votes.
2021 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 11
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Highland Springs (13)
|0-0 211
|NA
|2. Varina (9)
|0-0 201
|NA
|3. Thomas Dale
|0-0 135
|NA
|4. Hermitage
|0-0 115
|NA
|5. Manchester
|0-0 108
|NA
|6. Hopewell
|0-0 88
|NA
|7. Dinwiddie
|0-0 82
|NA
|8. Trinity Episcopal
|0-0 77
|NA
|9. Patrick Henry
|0-0 61
|NA
|10. Midlothian
|0-0 41
|NA
Others receiving votes: Benedictine (26), Freeman (20), Powhatan (9), Life Christian (9), Matoaca (7), L.C. Bird (6), Goochland (4), King William (3), Monacan (2), Hanover (2), Collegiate (2)
