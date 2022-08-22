Watch Now
Highland Springs starts off season #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll

Posted at 5:02 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 17:05:32-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highland Springs High School begins the 2022 football season #1 in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.

The Springers received 13 first-place votes.

2022 CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll Week 1

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Highland Springs (13)0-0 211NA
2. Varina (9) 0-0 201NA
3. Thomas Dale0-0 135NA
4. Hermitage0-0 115NA
5. Manchester0-0 108NA
6. Hopewell0-0 88NA
7. Dinwiddie0-0 82NA
8. Trinity Episcopal0-0 77NA
9. Patrick Henry0-0 61NA
10. Midlothian0-0 41NA

Others receiving votes: Benedictine (26), Freeman (20), Powhatan (9), Life Christian (9), Matoaca (7), L.C. Bird (6), Goochland (4), King William (3), Monacan (2), Hanover (2), Collegiate (2)

Watch the Final Score Friday preview show Monday night at 8:30 p.m.

