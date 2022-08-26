Watch Now
How to watch Final Score Friday, Central Virginia's only local high school football show

Watch Final Score Friday Season 28 starting Aug. 26 at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
Posted at 2:30 PM, Aug 26, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Tune in for an all-new season of Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6 and the CBS 6 Streaming App.

Final Score Friday with Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson airs each week following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

And new this year, Lane and Sean will dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App once the TV broadcast wraps up.

The app is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV channels. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App.

Watch Final Score Friday on CBS 6 at 11:15 p.m.

Watch Central Virginia's only local high school football show Fridays at 11:15 p.m.