Trinity Titans looking to do all the right things in 2025

Final Score Friday 2025 Preview: Trinity Titans
2024 Record: 5-4

Season Result: Lost to Benedictine 29-28 in VISAA Division I State Semifinal

Head Coach: Sam Mickens (13th full season, 75-50 career record at Trinity)

Returning Starters: 13

Of Note: Last year, Trinity won the fewest games in a non-covid season since 2019. Head Coach Sam Mickens has 13 starters returning, including WR Davion Brown who has committed to Penn State and TE Sam DeFrancesca who will play at Richmond next fall. Trinity has made the postseason five straight non-covid years.

