St. Christopher's Saints earn first Team of the Week honors after upset victory

RICHMOND, Va. — The St. Christopher's Saints captured this high school football season's first CBS 6 Team of the Week honors following a victory over Huguenot High School that caught the attention of football fans throughout Richmond.

The Saints became the first road team to win at the newly-named Richard McFee Field since October 2022, marking a significant achievement for the program.

"We typically play a schedule that's across the state. Obviously, we were super happy to get an in town public school game and all credit to [Huguenot] for taking the game," Saints head football coach Lance Clelland said.

Despite being considered underdogs by some, Clelland said his team never doubted their chances.

"We may have been underdog to some people. We never felt that way. We felt like we matched up very well," Clelland said. "It's only Week 1, but we're super happy with that performance on Friday night."

CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte noted that winning close games had been a focus for the Saints over the past two seasons. When asked about the key to their defensive success, Clelland emphasized teamwork.

"It was togetherness, it was effort, it was tackling, it was complimentary football. As we all know in football, it's a team game," Clelland said.

