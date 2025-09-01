St. Christopher's gives #2 Huguenot first home loss in over two years

St. Christopher's defense recorded five sacks, forced two turnovers, to include a pick-six and held Huguenot's high powered offense to one touchdown in a 21-6 win. The Saints became the first road team to win at the newly name Richard McFee Field since October of 2022.

"I'm very proud of their resilency," said St. Christopher's Head Coach Lance Clelland after the game. "First games of the year are always tricky, you never have enough time to prepare but this group of young men played together, they played team football, they played extremely hard. They didn't play perfect and obviously we had a great result."

Prior to the start of the game, Richmond City dedicated Huguenot's field in honor of Coach McFee, who won the most games in program history.

St. Chris opened the scoring when Elijah Brandon intercepted a Charles Scott pass deep in Saints territory and returned it 95 yards for a 7-0 lead that they took to the locker room.

The Saints opened the second half with a three-yard touchdown run by South Carolina commit Darius Gray, his first career touchdown. After the Falcons didn't convert on a fake punt, St. Christopher's running back Aiden White capped their second scoring drive of the half with a six yard touchdown run to make it 21-0.

Huguenot avoided the shutout when Michigan commit Markel Dabney scored on a four yard touchdown run. The Falcons had 218 yards of offense and were 1-5 in the redzone.

As Gray was running towards his team's huddle after the win, you could hear him say, "Can't doubt us ever again, they had us losing by 30."