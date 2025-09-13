St. Christopher's shuts out Bullis 17-0 as Aiden White rushes for 172 yards in 3-0 start

RICHMOND, Va. — St. Christopher's improved to 3-0 on the season with a 17-0 shutout victory over the Bullis School from Maryland.

Aiden White led the Saints' rushing attack with 172 yards.

Quarterback Chase Roberts contributed both through the air and on the ground, throwing for 107 yards while adding 65 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Roberts connected with JJ Tidwell on a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first half to give St. Christopher's an early 7-0 advantage.

Tidwell finished the game with four catches for 83 yards.

The St. Christopher's defense delivered a dominant performance to secure the shutout.

Darius Gray anchored the unit with five tackles and three pass breakups, while Finn Walter contributed three tackles and an interception.

The 3-0 start marks the fourth time in the last five seasons that St. Christopher's has opened with three consecutive victories.

The Saints will look to extend their perfect record next week when they travel to face Norfolk Academy on the road.

Final Score Friday 2025 Week 3: Part 1

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.