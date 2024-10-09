Undefeated Huguenot High School named Final Score Friday Team of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Huguenot High School’s football team is making headlines this season, starting with an impressive 5-0 record.

The Falcons have been named the CBS 6 Final School Friday Team of the Week.

Head coach Charles Scott said he was not surprised with the undefeated start to the season because his team dedicated itself to winning.

“Not at all because they work hard. They've been working since January. So nothing surprised me with what they do," he said. “That's what the community wanted. They wanted a successful program, and that's what we're trying to bring.”

Final Score Friday 2024 Preview: Huguenot Falcons

It has been decades since Huguenot started a season with such a strong record.

Coach Scott attributed the team's success to a simple principle: “Being consistent. Doing the right things the right way all the time.”

The Falcons will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare to face Manchester this Friday.



