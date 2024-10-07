Undefeated Matoaca sits atop CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

Prev Next



RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place Votes Record and Points Last Week's Rank 1. Matoaca (15) 5-0 191 (1) 2. Glen Allen (4) 5-0 156 (2) 3. Highland Springs (1) 3-2 150 (3) 4. Varina 3-1 133 (4) 5. Huguenot 5-0 129 (5) 6. Dinwiddie 4-1 120 (6) 7. L.C. Bird 4-1 85 (8) 8. Thomas Jefferson 5-0 40 (10) 9. Thomas Dale 3-2 37 (7) 10. Benedictine 4-2 17 (9) Others receiving votes: Armstrong (12), Hermitage (11), Trinity Episcopal (9), Midlothian (5), Atlee (2), Hanover (1), Louisa (1), St. Christopher's (1) Final Score Friday Week 6: Part 2

