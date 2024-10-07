Watch Now
Undefeated Matoaca sits atop CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 7 of the 2024 season.

Rank, Team, and First Place VotesRecord and PointsLast Week's Rank
1. Matoaca (15)5-0 191(1)
2. Glen Allen (4)5-0 156(2)
3. Highland Springs (1)3-2 150(3)
4. Varina3-1 133(4)
5. Huguenot5-0 129(5)
6. Dinwiddie4-1 120(6)
7. L.C. Bird 4-1 85(8)
8. Thomas Jefferson5-0 40(10)
9. Thomas Dale3-2 37(7)
10. Benedictine4-2 17(9)

Others receiving votes: Armstrong (12), Hermitage (11), Trinity Episcopal (9), Midlothian (5), Atlee (2), Hanover (1), Louisa (1), St. Christopher's (1)

Lane Casadonte

Sean Robertson

