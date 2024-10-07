Undefeated Matoaca sits atop CBS6/910 The Fan HS Coaches Poll

RICHMOND, Va. -- Here is our panel's selections for Week 7 of the 2024 season.
|Rank, Team, and First Place Votes
|Record and Points
|Last Week's Rank
|1. Matoaca (15)
|5-0 191
|(1)
|2. Glen Allen (4)
|5-0 156
|(2)
|3. Highland Springs (1)
|3-2 150
|(3)
|4. Varina
|3-1 133
|(4)
|5. Huguenot
|5-0 129
|(5)
|6. Dinwiddie
|4-1 120
|(6)
|7. L.C. Bird
|4-1 85
|(8)
|8. Thomas Jefferson
|5-0 40
|(10)
|9. Thomas Dale
|3-2 37
|(7)
|10. Benedictine
|4-2 17
|(9)
Others receiving votes: Armstrong (12), Hermitage (11), Trinity Episcopal (9), Midlothian (5), Atlee (2), Hanover (1), Louisa (1), St. Christopher's (1)
