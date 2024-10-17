How Huguenot and L.C. Bird are preparing for the Final Score Friday Game of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- This week's Final Score Friday Game of the Week features #4 Huguenot (6-0) and #6 L.C. Bird (5-1).

Huguenot is 6-0 for the first time since 1997 and one win away from matching last year's regular season total.

"This is what we call the thick part of our schedule. We want to get out of here unscathed. It's important for us, because, again, with this region four, we're trying to be undefeated," Huguenot coach Charles Scott told CBS 6. "Everything is intentional that we're doing. We're intentionally planning with everything we do. As far as practicing, we're practicing well. We're doing the right things the right way most of the time. The goal is to do it all the time."

L.C. Bird has won four straight games and outscored opponents 202-20.

"It's a week-by-week progression. So everybody's found their groove with each other. So our staff, the players, and players the staff," L.C. Bird offensive coordinator Sal Camp said. "We know, you know, once, once we find our groove, we're fine. It was just eliminating those little things that were making us kind of play behind the sticks and putting us in like first and 20, first and 15 situations."

The Huguenot Falcons are the number-one scoring offense in the region. The L.C. Bird Skyhawks posted four shutouts in the first six games.

From 2007 (not counting the Spring COVID season of 2021), L.C. Bird had won 14 of the last 15 against Huguenot, but the Falcons won last season 12-9 and are in search of their first two-game winning streak in this series since the 1988-89 campaigns.



